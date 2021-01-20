Soon, people will be able to get the vaccine shot at the already existing drive-thru testing centres. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, will soon launch drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination centres in joint efforts to vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the UAE’s eligible population during the first quarter of this year.

The department will provide vaccination centres outside the emirate of Abu Dhabi, where people can get the vaccine shot at the already existing drive-thru testing centres, which will be managed by the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services (SEHA).

The vaccine will be available free at 218 health facilities and centres across the country where all eligible citizens and residents over 16 years old can take the vaccine jab.

The cooperation aims to support the national vaccination campaign that aim to boost the immunity and maintain health and safety of all community members.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention said: “Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of our community. By joining forces with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we are accelerating the goal of inoculating 50 per cent of the country’s eligible population with the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March. With guidance and support from our wise leadership, vaccination is our choice to triumph over the virus and recover as soon as possible.”

Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous scientific and regulatory processes to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality. I encourage everyone to choose to vaccinate, without hesitation, to protect themselves and the health of our nation.”

The vaccine consists of two doses, with the first administered following a health assessment and the second given 21-28 days later.