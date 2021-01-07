Abu Dhabi: A total of 97 health locations across Abu Dhabi emirate are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced.
The vaccine is available for all residents, who can approach any of the facilities during working hours without booking an appointment beforehand, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), the emirate’s health regulator added.
There are some categories of people who cannot get the vaccine:
-pregnant women
-nursing mothers
-people with immunodeficiency diseases
-women planning to become pregnant within the near future, i.e., three months from taking the vaccine
-children under the age of 18 years
-those who are allergic to any vaccine, food, medicine or substance, or those who carry self-injectable adrenaline
In addition, people should inform healthcare professionals about any medication they are taing and any medications they are allergic to when they go in to get vaccinated.
Vaccination centres
Abu Dhabi city
1. Al Bahia Healthcare Centre
2. aniyas Healthcare Centre
3. Al Bateen Healthcare Centre
4. Al Falah Healthcare Centre
5. Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre
6. Al Khatim Healthcare Centre
7. Madinat Mohammad Bin Zayed Healthcare City
8. Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre
9. Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre
10. Al Samha Healthcare Centre
11. Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre
12. Disease Prevention and Screening Centres – Musaffah
14. Al Madina Occupational Health Centre
15. Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Centre – Mina
16. Al Mafraq Field Hospital
17. Burjeel Hospital
18. Burjeel Medical Centre – Shamkha
19. Burjeel Medical Centre – Shahama
20. Burjeel Medical Centre – Al Zeina
21. Burjeel Medical Centre – Yas Mall
22. Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre
23. Burjeel Day Surgery Centre
24. Medeor 24x7 Hospital
25. LLH Hospital
26. Lifecare Hospital – Musaffah
27. LLH Hospital – Musaffah
28. Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas
29. Burjeel Medical City
30. Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital
31. Mediclinic Airport Road
32. NMC Specialty Hospital – Abu Dhabi
33. NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City
34. Bareen International Hospital
Al Ain
1. Al Hayer Healthcare Centre
2. Al Hili Healthcare Centre
3. Al Jahili Healthcare Centre
4. Mezyad Healthcare Centre
5. Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre
6. Neima Healthcare Centre
7. Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre
8. Al Quaa Healthcare Centre
9. Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre
10. Sweihan Healthcare Centre
11. Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre
12. Al Yahar Healthcare Centre
13. Remah Healthcare Centre
14. Disease Prevention and Screening Centres – Al Ain
15. Al Khazna Healthcare Centre
16. Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Centre – Al Ain
17. Tawam Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Centre
18. Sinayat Al Ain COVID-19 Vaccination Centre
19. Laser Screening DPI Centre – Al Hili
20. Burjeel Royal Hospital
21. Medeor 24-7 International Hospital
22. Mediclinc Al Jowhara Hospital
23. Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital
24. Mediclinic Al Yahar
25. NMC Specialty Hospital – Al Ain
Al Dhafra Region
1. Ghayathi Hospital
2. Liwa Hospital
3. Mirfa Hospital
4. Silla Hospital
5. Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre
6. Delma Hospital
7. Abu Al Abyad Clinic
8. Sir Bani Yas Clinic
9. Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre
10. Mediclinic Madinat Zayed
Majlis
1. Al Bateen Majlis – Abu Dhabi
2. Al Manhal Majli – Abu Dhabi
3. Al Mushrif Majlis – Abu Dhabi
4. Al Wathba Majlis – Abu Dhabi
5. Rabdan Majli – Abu Dhabi
6. Al Wathba South Majlis – Abu Dhabi
7. The First Emirati Astronaut Majlis – Abu Dhabi
8. Mohamed Khalaf Majlis – Abu Dhabi
9. Falaj Hazaa Majlis – Al Ain
10. Al Sarooj Majlis – Al Ain
11. Alkhabisi Majlis – Al Ain
12. Um Ghafa Majlis – Al Ain
13. Suwaihan Majlis – Al Ain
14. Al Rhowdha Majlis – Al Ain
15. Zakher Majlis – Al Ain
16. Manazef Majlis – Al Ain
17. Al Dhaher Majlis – Al Ain
18. Al Markhaniya Majlis – Al Ain
19. Al Wiqan Majlis – Al Ain
20. Al Taweyya Majlis – Al Ain
21. Al Reef Majlis – Al Ain
22. Al Mas’oudi Majlis – Al Ain
23. Madinat Zayed Majlis – Al Dhafra
24. Delma Majlis – Al Dhafra
25. Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis – Al Dhafra
26. Silla Majlis – Al Dhafra
27. Liwa Majlis – Al Dhafra
28. Mubarak bin Qarran Majlis