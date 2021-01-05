1 of 13
Super moon, super earth. Supermoon rise in Al Wathba Desert in Abu Dhabi, a place with moonlike landscape
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Photo of Fossil Rock desert in Maliha area in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Supermoon in the desert brightens the entire desert like a daylight
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Aerial photo of abandoned village in Sharjah desert
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Al Wathba Desert aka Fossil Rock in Abu Dhabi at sunset
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
The Soul. Beautiful solo tree in Dubai desert
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Another tree and another magical sunset in Dubai desert
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Forever lost. Winter weather in UAE mountains
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Magical sunset in the desert
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Desert in Maliha region, Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Desert safari in Dubai
Image Credit: Shehroz Francess/Gulf News reader
Sunset in Al Madam Ghost city in Sharjah
Image Credit: Monica Falini/Gulf News reader
Desert view. An airline about to land in Al Ain Airport
Image Credit: Andrew Faye Semilla/Gulf News reader