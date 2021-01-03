1 of 15
Students temperatures are checked before entering the premises at a school in Al Azra area in Sharjah. More than a million students across the UAE resumed classes after the winter break.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Students of GEMS Wellington Academy, Dubai Silicon Oasis, make their way back to school for their first day after a long winter break.
And in Sharjah, private school students can continue to choose between direct, online or hybrid models of learning in the new term. All three options were offered to students, as announced by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Some schools will adopt a mandatory two weeks of distance learning for the first two weeks, while others will reopen as usual with strict Covid-19 safety measures in place.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
All public schools in UAE will also adopt distance learning for the first two weeks of the term starting January 3, as announced by the Ministry of Education last Tuesday (December 29).
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A student from Our Own English High School Sharjah (Boys) attending online classes after with winter holidays.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Schools in Dubai said they are ready to offer in-person classes to most of their students, with the school cleaning team working everyday throughout the break, to make sure the school is fully disinfected and well-sanitized.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students make their way back to school in Dubai for their first day after a long break on 3rd January, 2021.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A student attending online classes as schools reopen in Sharjah after winter vacations.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai private schools opened as scheduled, offering a mix of in-person and online classes for those who wish to continue distance learning, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had said.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
More than a million students across the country have resumed classes under strict COVID-19 protocol.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Abu Dhabi first suspended in-class learning in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak. When school resumed after the winter break, classes were held remotely across all educational institutions in the emirate.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students make their way back to school for their first day after winter break in Dubai. Schools were ready for many students returning for onsite classes for the first time, since they reopened on August 30 for the new academic term.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Students make their way back to school.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News