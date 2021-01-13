Abu Dhabi: National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated in their latest briefing.
On Tuesday, authorities said the vaccine is the only way to control and combat the severity and spread of the diseases, given the new mutations of the virus and expected effects.
NCEMA also said, regarding the elderly demographic in UAE: "Help us protect you, we can visit you at home to assess your medical condition and provide you the vaccine."
New strains of COVID-19 been detected in several countries in the world, Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the Health Sector, said during weekly briefing. “The emergence of new strains is expected but more important is to pursue efforts to identify any changes to the virus structure or its properties through monitoring systems and health follow-up,” she said.
She added that the UAE health authorities are continuing to focus on early detection and rapid intervention to reduce the spread of the disease through contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures.