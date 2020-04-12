The service allows people to receive accurate and trusted information about the virus

Image Credit: iStock

Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) hotline service on WhatsApp to respond to questions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has recieved more than 17,500 enquiries.

The service was implemented through a collaboration between DHA’s IT and Customer Service departments. It utilises artificial intelligence to strengthen communication with the public and gives them fast and easy access to accurate and trusted information from official sources.

Fatma Al Khaja, director of the Customer Happiness Department at DHA, stressed the importance of the 24/7 service, which is available in English and Arabic. She said it will help correct false information and debunk rumours by equipping the public with the necessary knowledge to take preventive and precautionary measures to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Al Khaja, said that the service’s information and frequently asked questions (FAQ) will be updated regularly.

She added that DHA will also be sending educational videos and guidelines to the public through WhatsApp to raise awareness about how to prevent the disease.

The service provides a list of symptoms and informs the public about the necessary procedures to receive the coronavirus test if necessary.

It also provides answers to FAQ about symptoms, prevention, procedures and many more, based on information approved by DHA and the World Health Organisation.

Al Khaja added that the new service also includes a live chat option with a DHA employee, who will provide official information.