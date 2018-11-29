For others, celebrities play the role of ice breakers – a person may refer to the way they speak, look, where they go in conversation – or stress busters. “It’s interesting to know what is their life; especially following people like Kareena Kapoor [who you see pictured] with her son and the dresses they wear; Sushmita Sen and how she is managing her two daughters, and all these things. Just like that how is Madhuri [Dixit], how is she dealing with her husband now that they are settled in India with her sons,” says Pooja Misra. She uses these ‘light’ stories to de-stress at the end of a long working day.