Jodhpur: Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony here, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed 'desi' musical evening.
Chopra looked "breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit", a source told E! News about the Hindu ceremony on Sunday.
"Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages," the insider added.
From their 'roka' ceremony in August to their wedding, Nick has embraced Indian traditions whole-heartedly. Priyanka also ensured an occasion like Thanksgiving Day was celebrated like it's meant to be with Nick's family.
"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures.
"And so, planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing," Priyanka and Nick wrote on their respective Instagram page on December 1 when they shared glimpses of their 'mehendi' revelry.
Their wedding celebrations were in tune with the majestic venue -- the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Quantico actor and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra married US singer Nick Jonas on Saturday in a Christian ceremony attended by close family and friends at one of India’s most opulent royal palaces, People magazine reported.
The bride, groom and other members of the wedding party wore outfits designed by Ralph Lauren, the design house said on its Twitter account.
“Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party,” the label posted.
Ralph Lauren is an important designer to the couple when they were both dressed by him at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.
The wedding was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, People said.
Both Chopra and Jonas took to their Instagram accounts to post blissful pictures of the mehendi ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
A mehendi is the art or practice of applying temporary henna tattoos, especially as part of a bride or groom’s preparations for a wedding.
Chopra, 36, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama Quantico, is one of Bollywood’s biggest female leads with acting credits in several big-ticket films.
Nick Jonas, 26, and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.
Representatives for the couple were not reachable for comment. The venue of the wedding, the Umaid Bhavan Palace in the Indian city of Jodhpur, has been cordoned off to outsiders and no media were allowed near.
Local police on Saturday had to intervene after the couple’s security men had an altercation with photographers who were trying to take pictures of the venue, a witness said.
The palace is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, but part of it has been converted into a hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.
— With inputs by Gulf News tabloid! staff and agencies.
Actress Parineeti Chopra penned an emotional note as her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas here. She is happy about how the culturally different families of the bride and groom have united.
Sharing a picture from Priyanka's mehendi on Instagram, Parineeti welcomed Nick to her family and is all praise for her "jiju" (brother-in-law).
"The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we did not have to worry about it because Nick promised to do it all his life.
"Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united," she wrote.
Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday. On Sunday, they will wed as per Hindu traditions at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace here.
Hollywood celebs like Mindy Kaling, Gisele Bundchen, Julianne Hough and Sofia Vergara were among those who took the social media route to wish them a happy married life.