Dubai: We knew little about their intimate nuptials in Italy last week, but Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to let the world in as they made their grand entry at their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.
The palatial Hotel Leela Palace in Padukone’s hometown was transformed into a party central and saw the newly-married couple paint a portrait of absolute bliss. Their happiness could rival the saccharine romance showcased in colourful Bollywood musicals.
The actors – dressed in Indian traditional wear and Padukone wearing elaborate emerald necklace– revealed their first look at the reception through their social media.
We hear that Padukone’s parents chose a South Indian menu for the evening filled with delicacies from their side.
Padukone and Singh, who are Bollywood’s top box-office draws, dated each other for over six years before tying the knot in Europe in traditional Indian-style ceremonies.
Both the bride and the groom have been drawn towards designer Saybyasachi Mukherjee’s creations and were spotted wearing his designs on several occasions.
While the Bengaluru reception is a more muted affair with the couple inviting their close friends and family, it’s the second leg of celebrations that’s highly anticipated as it’s going to be held in Mumbai, the nucleus of Bollywood.
According to reports, the who’s who of Bollywood is likely to attend their post-wedding bash and dance the night away.
Actors including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor have been invited for the second round of partying.