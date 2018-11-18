Bollywood’s newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh touched down in Mumbai on Sunday morning following their private wedding at Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday.
The couple, one of India’s biggest stars, arrived at the airport hand in hand in coordinated outfits — Padukone wore a silk red dupatta with heavy jewellery while Singh paired his kurta with a red jacket. After patiently obliging waiting photographers, they then headed to Singh’s Mumbai residence.
The couple will now prepare for two wedding receptions for their friends and family. The first reception will be held in Bengaluru, Padukone’s hometown, on November 21 at The Leela Palace, while the second reception will be held in Mumbai, their base, on November 28 at The Grand Hyatt.
Wednesday’s ceremony at Villa Balbianello coincided with the fifth anniversary of the release of the couple’s first movie together.
The bridal party and guests arrived by boat and all wore shades of white, matching the white roses that dotted the ivy-covered columns of the villa’s terrace. Private security guards stood watch from boats on the lake, along with Indian and international paparazzi.
Padukone, 32, and Singh, 33, met co-starring in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, a modern take on Romeo and Juliet with an Indian twist.
They have been in two more movies together, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
Padukone is the only Indian actress to be on Time magazine’s Most Influential People in the World list and made her Hollywood debut in 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.
The daughter of Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, she is one of Bollywood’s highest paid actresses and has won a slew of awards.
The social media darlings announced their wedding plans on Twitter, where fans have been exchanging wedding-day gossip and news using the hashtag #DeepVeer.
The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.
Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations.
“Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! [Keep the evil eye away]!! Badhai ho [Congratulations]!!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!” he wrote on Wednesday.
Here's a look at what social media users had to say.
Padukone and Singh have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.