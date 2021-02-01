Dubai: A total of 14 shops in Dubai were closed while 213 other businesses were given fines and 30 more were warned in January by Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the DED has tweeted on Monday.
“During the month of January, 14 businesses were closed, 30 were warned and 213 were fined for not adhering to the precautionary measures set to limit COVID-19. DED emphasises on the importance of reporting any violation through the Dubai Consumer app,” read the tweet.
The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops.
Daily inspections
DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector is conducting daily inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. The DED has reiterated its directives to traders to strictly follow the precautionary measures.
The DED also called on the public to report any violation of rules through the Dubai Consumer app, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.