Dubai: Fourteen commercial establishments in the emirate were given fines by Dubai Economy (DED) for violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the DED tweeted on Tuesday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed, following strict inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai.
The DED has reiterated its directives to traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.