Cancer is no more a terminal illness. With the advancement in cancer treatment, most cancers are now treatable through innovative therapies enabling patients to come out of the disease and live a longer life.

In the UAE, Aster Hospitals and Clinics are at the forefront in redefining cancer care and treatment solutions with a patient-centric approach based on research and evidence.

Dr. Pranay Taori, consultant medical oncologist at Aster Hospital, Qusais

Two years since the launch of the department of oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, it has given a new lease of life to hundreds of patients battling cancer. The high success rate in cancer treatment has made Aster the first choice of people.

Dr. Pranay Taori, consultant medical oncologist at Aster Hospital, Qusais, said: “We are proud that the oncology department at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, has been able to serve hundreds of patients in such a short span of time and deliver desirable medical outcomes. We have been very successful in treating our patients, and they enjoy a quality life post the treatment. At Aster Hospital, we have set up an advanced oncology department capable of treating a wide range of cancer through innovative therapies. We are happy to learn that our patients have become our ambassadors attesting to our services.”

Dr Astha Mishra, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall and Arabian Ranches

Closing the care gap

The oncology department at Aster aims to extend quality cancer care to a larger population in the UAE. In two years, the department has made a difference in the society by making cancer care accessible and affordable to hundreds of patients.

“At Aster, closing the gap in cancer care is a priority for us. We are here to extend our expertise for the benefit of the community. In the UAE, we

Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, consultant surgical oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais

are seeing a surge in the number of people diagnosing with breast, cervical and colorectal cancer, among others. We are actively working among communities to create awareness on cancer and the importance of screening. At Aster, we strongly believe that creating

awareness would put us in a better position to fight cancer more efficiently,” said Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, consultant surgical oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais.

Screening for cancer

When it comes to fighting cancer, screening plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis of disease. Cancer, unlike other illness, does not manifest any symptoms. And by the time the symptoms show up, it would be too late.

Regular screening is hence the solution as it enables early diagnosis. Dr Astha Mishra, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall and Arabian Ranches, says, breast and cervical cancer are the commonly seen cancer among women in the UAE.

Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai

“Both breast and cervical cancer are mainly asymptomatic in the initial phase. In case of breast cancer, women must look for signs such as feeling of lump in the breast (painful or painless), abnormal changes to the skin around the breast, discharge from nipples and inversion of the nipples. Similarly, with cervical cancer, the signs include pain in the pelvis, vaginal discharge, uterine bleeding, and post-coital bleeding,” explained Dr. Astha.

Dr. Vanesha Varik, specialist general and laparoscopic surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool

Speaking about the screenings and treatment, Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai, said: “Early diagnosis is critical in treating cancer. When it comes to diagnosis, both breast and cervical cancer are easy to diagnose. Women must do a mammogram screening or ultrasound of the breasts once in a year to check for breast cancer. Similarly, cervical cancer can be diagnosed with a pap smear test. Both these screenings are painless and affordable. If we diagnose the cancer at the right time, we can successfully treat and cure it. It is rightly said, prevention is always better than cure.”

Dr Abdel Rahman Labban, specialist hematology, Aster Hospital, Qusais

Cancer care @ Aster

The Oncology department at Aster Hospital comprises a multi-disciplinary team empowered with extensively experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff supported with advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Dr. Vanesha Varik, specialist general and laparoscopic surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said: “At Aster Hospital, we follow a tailor-made treatment approach for each cancer patient. We ensure that each patient coming to us receives exceptional care and comprehensive treatment. Our team has the capability and technology support to treat every complex cancer and offer any mode of treatment, including surgical and medical oncology. At Aster, we always strive to deliver favourable outcomes to our patients and ensure that care is available across the population by making them affordable and accessible.”

To consult our experts at the Oncology department or book an appointment, call 044 400 500.

Aster Clinic launches genetic testing to boost fight against cancer

The saliva-based test would analyse the possibility of developing cancer in the future and enable us to screen for disease early

Aster Clinic Silicon Oasis Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to your health, the saying goes prevention is better than cure. It applies to cancer as well. Preventing cancer means knowing of the risk factors and modifying our lifestyle accordingly.

All are aware that family history is a risk factor for cancer. It means that a person with close family member affected by cancer has the chances of getting it later in life. It is the play of genetic factors. We cannot modify genetic factors. So, people with this risk must maintain a lifestyle which would reduce the chance of developing cancer. But now, there are screening options that enables us to learn about our gentic risk factors.

Genomic testing (gene testing), enables us to learn about the genes in our body that could later cause us cancer. It is silver-lining for people with genetic risks for cancer.

Dr Manisha Jaykar Gandhi, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi

Genomic testing enables people to understand their chances of developing cancer and undergo regular screening on timely basis to avoid missing on diagnosis and delay in availing treatment.

Aster Clinic has now launched genomic testing for cancer at an affordable cost. This screening would be a gamechanger in fighting cancer. By making genomic testing accessible and affordable to the population, Aster aims to help people realize more about their genetic risk factors for cancer and prepare themselves for a fighting against it much in advance.

According to Dr Manisha Jaykar Gandhi, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi, cancer is a multi-factorial process where genetics play a critical role. “A person with a family history of cancer might have some inheritable genetic alterations impairing the natural defense of the body against cancer. Screening for those alterations can be instrumental in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.”

“Among the most common cancers are breast, prostate, ovarian and colon cancer. The risks for developing these cancers increases with age. At Aster Clinic, we believe that fight against cancer needs concerted efforts. Genetic screening at the heart of it. Doctors and genetic experts at Aster have worked together to come up with simple saliva-based tests that can help screen thousands of the bad (pathogenic) genetic changes that may later develop as cancer. The tests combine different state-of-the-art laboratory technologies and techniques, proprietary bioinformatics and research to help healthy and affected individual understand the genetic backgrounds of cancer and provide practical and actionable recommendations to prevent and diagnose the illness at the earliest,” added Dr Gandhi.

To avail a genetic cancer screening package at your nearest Aster Clinic, call 044 400 500.

Aster Hospital celebrates World Cancer Day with conquerors of cancer

Cancer survivors and patients came together as part of the Aster Cosmos programme — an initiative to support and empower people battling cancer

Image Credit: Supplied

About thirty cancer survivors and patients came together on World Cancer Day at Aster Hospital, Qusais, to share their stories of battling cancer and conquering it.

The get-together of cancer patients and survivors was organised as part of the Aster Cosmos program — an initiative of Aster Hospital, Qusais, to support and empower them.

The program was a real testament to the warrior each patient is. The survivors shared their whole recovery journey - from the day of diagnosis to the day the scan showed no cancer.

The survivors equivocally stated that cancer is not the end of life but the beginning of a new journey. “You should not let cancer dominate you and dictate your life. Accepting cancer as part of your life enables us to appreciate even the minutest things in our life. Cancer strengthen us within ourselves,” said Gita, a lawyer who survived cancer after undergoing treatment at Aster Hospital.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Alka Kalra, a psychologist by profession and a survivor, said she could not sleep for days when she discovered she had cancer. “Being a psychologist, I have spent the last 30 years helping people cope with their emotional problems. But when a hard truth hit myself, all the negative thoughts ran through me. It took me a few days to battle my negative thoughts. Positive attitude is key to fighting cancer,” she said, adding that one should also count on the blessings that we have in life rather than complaining of the disease affecting us.