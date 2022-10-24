Early diagnosis

Science is yet to evolve in treating end-stage cancer. But there have been proven results in treating first or second-stage cancer. This underlines the importance of early detection and screening for cancer. “Regular screening and early detection are crucial factors in cancer treatment. The earlier the diagnosis, the more effective the treatment will be. We must create awareness about this among people. Especially in the UAE, where breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death. We could make a difference in the lives of many patients if we diagnose them with breast cancer early,” said Dr Pranay Taori, a specialist in medical oncology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais & Al Mankhool.

Dr Pranay Taori

Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, consultant surgical oncology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais & Al Mankhool, said: “When you diagnose cancer early, when it is not too large or has not spread to other parts of the body (metastasis), the chances are more that it could be treated successfully. It increases the survival rate and does not affect the quality of life. Among other cancers, breast cancer is one of the easiest to diagnose with a mammogram screening. So that makes screening for breast cancer and other cancers crucial.”

Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy

Breast self-examination

Breast cancer affects women, and they can look for the early signs and symptoms by self-examining their breasts. Dr. Anusree Saraswathy, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology at Aster Clinic Qusais (Damascus St) said: “Women can self-examine their breasts anytime and easily. One can examine the breasts while bathing, lying on the bed, or in front of the mirror. While examining the breasts, they must look for lumps or mass, change in shape or asymmetry, discharge from the nipples, color change or pain, or any other unusual signs. If one notices anything strange, they should consult a doctor and follow the instructions.”

Dr. Anusree Saraswathy

Mammogram screening

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. It is the easiest and most efficient way to detect breast cancer. According to doctors, women above 40 should undergo a mammogram screening every year.

Dr. Lubna Fatimah, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Clinic Qusais (Damascus St), advises women at risk of developing breast cancer to undergo mammogram screening every year. “Generally, women above 40 years need to undergo the screening. However, women above 20 years should regularly self-examine their breasts. Women younger than 40 years must undergo a mammogram screening if they belong to the high-risk category,” said the doctor.

Dr. Lubna Fatimah

Oncology care at Aster

The Oncology department at Aster Hospital comprises a multi-disciplinary team empowered with extensively experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff supported with advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Dr. Vanesha Varik

Dr. Vanesha Varik, specialist general and laparoscopic surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said: “At Aster Hospital, we follow a tailor-made treatment approach for each cancer patient. We ensure that each patient coming to us receives exceptional care and comprehensive treatment. Our team has the capability and technology support to treat every complex cancer and offer any mode of treatment, including surgical and medical oncology. At Aster, we always strive to deliver favorable outcomes to our patients and ensure that care is available across the population by making them affordable and accessible.”

Aster Clinic: One-stop destination for women’s wellness

Aster Specialty Clinic for Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Qusais offers end-to-end solutions that ensure the well-being and quality of life of women

In modern times, the life of women has become more challenging and demanding. Women are now taking to center stage in society. In the rush of life, many tend to forget about caring for themselves.

At Aster, the wellness of women is a priority, and the group has set up a clinic that would address the physical and aesthetic needs of women. The newly launched Aster Specialty Clinic for Obstetrics and Gynecology at Qusais is a one-stop destination for all women.

The state-of-the-art facility that encompasses an expert team of doctors supported with advanced technology ensures that women of all ages lead a healthy and quality life.

Caring for you in every step of your life

Aster Specialty Clinic for Obstetrics and Gynecology offers comprehensive gynecology care and the team of doctors here are efficient in dealing with all disorders that affect women. Some of the major services offered at the clinic are hormonal dysfunction management, irregular menstrual cycle management, management of endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS/PCOD, pelvic infection management, sexual dysfunction, aesthetic gynecology, infertility treatment and much more

The clinic has specialist consultations available from 8 am to 11 pm all seven days of the week.

Trusted guide in your journey to parenthood

The specialised clinic offers a wide range of services to ensure that you have a safe journey towards parenthood and deliver a healthy child. At Aster Specialty Clinic, the journey with you starts from pre-conception consultations to becoming a mother.

The clinic encompasses all the services starting from the pre-pregnancy assessment, high-risk pregnancy care, specialized investigations, ultrasound scan/fetal medicine, Stem cell banking, cardiotocography (device which measures baby’s heart rate), antenatal classes to postnatal care.

The clinic also offers you the support of a lactation consultant, dietitians, female radiologists and physiotherapists in your wonderful journey to becoming a mother.

Specialised care