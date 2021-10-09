Al Jalila Foundation has pledged Dh8 million and partnered with Mohammad bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to advance local medical research on diseases affecting mankind. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In an attempt to foster objective scientific research and evidence-based medication, Al Jalila Foundation has pledged Dh8 million and partnered with the Mohammad bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) to advance local medical research on diseases affecting mankind. The funds will help advance biomedical research and contribute to the UAE’s thriving research ecosystem.

The partnership will foster collaboration among the research community, create opportunities for students and faculty to further their education and explore ways to support each other’s research objectives.

Strengthening research traditions

Dr Raja Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, commented: “Al Jalila Foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the UAE’s long-term strategy to safeguard the health of the nation. We are proud to partner with MBRU, a leading academic and research institution in the UAE, to strengthen and complement the research conducted by the foundation.”

The two entities have been working closely together since inception. To date, the foundation has provided scholarships to 18 postgraduate students and 17 undergraduate students pursuing medicine at MBRU, investing Dh13 million to advance the UAE’s medical expertise. The foundation has also awarded six research grants in areas of cardiovascular disease, cancer and mental health.

Advancing medical research

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, added: “Scientific research is a critical resource for discovering new ways to diagnose and treat diseases affecting mankind. Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU share a commitment to advance medical research on treatments that will benefit the UAE population. This agreement combines the strengths of our institutions and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the lives of people.”

Dr Amer Sharif, vice-chancellor MBRU, commented: “Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU have a long-standing history of collaboration. They have supported our mission since inception and we are very honoured to join hands once again to advance health care through an integrated academic health system.”

He further said: “We recognise the significant role that scientific research plays. This pledge is a valuable resource that will further stimulate research in the UAE and enable scientists at MBRU to further progress in their work. It will also enhance the supportive environment for scientific and clinical research that will improve health outcomes for individuals and communities, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation. Together with Al Jalila Foundation, we will reinforce Dubai’s position on the global map.”

Al Jalila’s long tradition of supporting medical research

Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has provided opportunities to increase innovative and impactful medical research, investing Dh 28 million to award 100 research grants and nine international research fellowships at leading global institutions in the United Kingdom, United States and Japan to discover solutions for the region’s biggest health challenges. In line with the vision to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation, the foundation established the first independent multi-disciplinary biomedical research institute with an investment of Dh300 million, solely funded by philanthropic partners.

By supporting talented scientists and investing in groundbreaking research, Al Jalila Foundation is developing the next generation of innovators in health sciences.