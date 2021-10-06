Dubai: There has been a huge rise in the ratio of motorists using the Dubai Police smart app to report minor accidents.
Around 86 per cent more drivers reported minor accidents on the app between January and August. Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the easy access to the service and the increase in the level of awareness among Dubai drivers led to the rise in app usage.
‘Simple and easy’
“The service is simple and easy to use. It requires the driver to access the Dubai Police smart application, select the Report Minor Traffic Accident service and enter the required data such as vehicle information, driver’s license number for the involved parties, and images from the scene,” Brig Al Razooqi said on Tuesday.
He added that an accident report is sent via text message or email address to the app user. He urged drivers to remove vehicles involved in the accident from the road before using the service to avoid posing a danger to road users.
Brig Al Razooqi, also advised motorists to benefit from the ‘Road Status Notification’ service, available on the force’s smart application, to avoid traffic congestions and take alternative routes in case of major accidents on the emirate’s roads.