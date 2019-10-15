Residents took to social media in UAE to welcome historic visit of Russian President

Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Social media users across the UAE took to Twitter to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on his state visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed President Putin at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Within minutes of Putin’s landing, the visit quickly became a trending topic with the hashtag #UAE_Russia_Relationship, as well as the Arabic hashtag #UAE_welcomes_President_Putin.

The Russian president arrived on a state visit to UAE after visiting Saudi Arabia.

Dr Rauda Al Saadi, a Twitter user, said: “We have the honor to receive the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the UAE. The historic visit reflects the depth of cooperation and partnership between the two countries, especially in the fields of industry, technology and space, and reflects the country's prestigious status at regional and international levels.”

Residents welcomed Putin's visit to the UAE, which aims to boost bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia.

Ghilan Khori also took to social media to comment on the landmark visit, and commented: “A warm welcome ceremony befitting a historic visit by a great head of state, [who is] a guest on the land of a great state led by its people. Great leaders alone make history.”

The two leaders will be discussing bilateral ties and regional and international developments. Ahead of his landmark visit, Putin hailed the UAE as a very “close and promising partner”.

Abu Dhabi Police also celebrated Putin’s visit to the UAE by decorating a number of traffic patrols and vehicles in the resemblance of a Russian police vehicle.

“Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has decorated a number of its police and traffic patrols with the flags of the UAE and the Russian Federation, and painted them with the identity of the Russian police in honor of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country,” announced police.

The patrols were painted white and marked with a blue line across the side of the car doors, while the UAE and Russian flags were painted next to the police logos of the two countries.