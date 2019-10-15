UAE to roll out red carpet as President Vladimir Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Dubai: Iconic buildings in Abu Dhabi lit up on Monday night ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s historic visit to the UAE.

President Putin is expected to land in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and issues of common interest with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

On the eve of the landmark visit, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura Al Kaabi launched UAE-Russia week at Emirates Palace, which runs until October 17.

The inauguration included traditional Emirati performances including ayyala; a selection of Emirati and Russian culinary treats including qahwa coffee and Emirati dates and Russian bread and salt; and a musical performance by Emirati pianist Fatima Al Hashimi; as well as a number of traditional handicrafts showcased including Russian lace-making.

Speaking at the event, Al Kaabi said: "Cultural collaborations and the sharing of our traditional heritage with one another are integral to bringing our two cultures closer, providing a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations and injecting renewed strength in the process of UAE-Russian cooperation."

"The UAE’s relationship with Russia dates back over forty-seven years when our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundations of these bilateral ties. With over 16,000 Russian citizens residing in the UAE, our leadership is eager to strengthen our friendship and collaboration with Russia,” said Al Kaabi.

The launch of UAE-Russia Week is a key implementation in sharing knowledge in the field of culture between the two countries and opens opportunities for artists and creatives to communicate in both cultures.

Cultural relations between Russia and the UAE have developed rapidly over the past few years.