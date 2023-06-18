1. Saudi: Pilgrims told to prepare for intense heat and dust storms during Hajj in Mecca and Medina
Temperatures expected to reach 43.6°C in Mecca and 43 degrees Celsius in Medina
2. UAE volunteers help 9 expat siblings living by themselves in a room
Mother had died a year ago; father flew home a month ago in a bid to secure urgent funds
3. Why the Chinese don’t eat too much sugar and what we can learn from it?
Dietary habits, food environment and genetic factors all add in
4. Saudi Arabia: 4,000 workers to wash Grand Mosque 10 times a day
11 smart sterilisation robots, capable of operating for 8 hours, will be in action
5. Philippines: Alert raised for 3rd 'restive' volcano
2 volcanic tremors, tonnes of sulfudioxide emissions from 2,465-metre Kanlaon recorded