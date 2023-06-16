Dubai: The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced its weather forecast for the Hajj season in Mecca and Medina.
The NCM urged pilgrims to prepare for relatively hot and dry conditions during daytime, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum average of 43.6 degrees Celsius in Mecca and 43 degrees Celsius in Medina.
The climate at night is predicted to be moderate in both cities, with average minimum temperatures dropping to 29.6 degrees Celsius in Mecca and 29.3 degrees Celsius in Medina.
In addition to the intense heat, the NCM has also forecaste wind conditions that may contribute to decreased visibility. The average wind speed in Mecca is expected to vary between 4 to 10km per hour in a north-northwestern direction, potentially leading to dust storms. Similarly, in Madinah, average wind speeds of 12 km per hour could also raise dust storms, these winds will primarily be in a western to northwest direction.
These conditions may impact visibility, making it particularly important for pilgrims to be mindful of weather conditions and plan accordingly. The NCM said it will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.