Employee wellbeing has increasingly become a priority for businesses. Studies over the past few years have shed light on ways wellness programmes boost employee engagement, performance, productivity and retention – all main drivers of a company’s overall success. The situation isn’t any different in the UAE. A recent survey by leading international healthcare management company Bupa Global reveals the direct impact of wellness initiatives on business performance, with 94 per cent of senior leaders reporting a positive impact on productivity and performance and 88 per cent stating their intent to increase their wellbeing investment over the next year.

“When companies invest in holistic wellbeing initiatives, they experience tangible health returns — both in terms of reduced employee absenteeism and improved engagement and performance,” says Dean Pollard, General Manager of Bupa Global Middle East and Asia.

Wellbeing programmes are no longer a luxury but a necessary investment to foster a healthier, more resilient workforce, ultimately driving business success. - Dean Pollard, General Manager of Bupa Global Middle East and Asia

“Wellbeing programmes are no longer a luxury but a necessary investment to foster a healthier, more resilient workforce, ultimately driving business success."

The results of Bupa Global’s return on wellbeing investment (ROWI) survey reinforce this view.

A win-win situation

Integrating wellbeing initiatives such as flexible work policies, wellness workshops and parental leaves into workplaces has proven to not only support personal health of employees but also positively impact business performance.

More than half (53 per cent) of senior leaders surveyed reported significant improvements in productivity; nearly half (49 per cent) observed greater employee engagement; and 36 per cent noted a reduction in absenteeism while a third (29 per cent) of organisations reported lower employee turnover rates.

Image Credit: Supplied

Employees, on the other hand, experienced greater job satisfaction, with a majority (60 per cent) citing improvements in work-life balance and nearly half (47 per cent) noting better overall health. The advantages of a health-conscious and supportive work culture extend to direct benefits such as increased motivation (41 per cent of the surveyed) and reduced stress (36 per cent).

Wellbeing as an essential component

As employees grow more aware of the far-reaching benefits of wellbeing programmes, they are increasingly viewing them as critical components that add to job satisfaction and not as mere benefits. They are seeking out companies that prioritise employee health and promote a wellbeing culture. In fact, the survey showed that wellbeing initiatives were a deciding factor when evaluating potential employers, with 93 per cent of employees considering them an important element.

These evolving expectations are putting greater pressure on employers to offer comprehensive wellbeing programmes. Investing in wellbeing initiatives has not only become necessary for employers to attract and retain top talent but also to set themselves apart in the job market.

With 93 per cent of surveyed employers considering wellbeing central to their strategy, it’s clear that health-driven initiatives are now essential to staying competitive.

"Businesses are realising that investing in the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a key driver of organisational performance and engagement,” explains Pollard. “At Bupa, we're advancing this through platforms like Blua, which offers convenient access to virtual doctor appointments, digital health programmes, and remote healthcare services. Our ROWI survey emphasises that such modern healthcare solutions are not just desirable but essential, highlighting their crucial role in enhancing employee wellbeing and driving business success.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Challenges in implementing wellbeing programmes

Despite the increased focus and awareness of wellbeing programmes among both employers and employees, fostering a healthier and more engaged workforce is not without its challenges. Nearly half (45 per cent) of senior decision-makers cited low employee participation as an obstacle to widespread implementation of these programmes while 43 per cent identified budget constraints as a limiting factor.

However, the survey revealed some positive trends as well. 88 per cent of surveyed employers planned to increase their wellbeing investments over the next year while 22 per cent hoped to raise their budgets by over 15 per cent.

Understanding employee needs

However, addressing low levels of employee participation requires more concerted efforts. This would entail finding out what employees truly want and incorporating them in wellbeing programmes and initiatives.

The survey provides some insight in this regard, with a large majority (89 per cent) of employees prioritising expanded insurance benefits, underscoring the fact that greater security and access to care are still top of mind. They also wanted (88 per cent) access to more wellbeing tools such as frequent health screenings.

What employees want from wellbeing programmes

Image Credit: Supplied

Mental health has also emerged as a prime consideration, with a sizeable proportion (85 per cent) expressing a strong desire for improved mental health resources showcasing their emphasis on holistic health.

Another top priority was flexible working arrangements, with 85 per cent of employees seeking them as part of their wellbeing packages. It’s a clear indication that the modern workforce is looking for balance and autonomy to better manage their professional and personal lives.