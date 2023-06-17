1. Saudi medical team save Hajj pilgrim whose heart stopped for 8 minutes

Since beginning of pilgrimage season, Health Control Center has served 90,104 pilgrim

2. UAE volunteers help 9 expat siblings living by themselves in a room

Mother had died a year ago; father flew home a month ago in a bid to secure urgent funds

2. Indian man dies after jumping off bridge in Sharjah

35-year-old was facing financial issues, according to police

3. Saudi Arabia urges Muslims in Kingdom to sight Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon for Hajj and Eid Al Adha

Dhu Al Hijjah is month in which Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha

Watch: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg

Meeting reinforces necessity of continued dialogue and diplomacy

