Sharjah: A 35-year-old Indian man died after he jumped off a bridge in Al Nahda district on Wednesday evening, Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News.
The incident occurred around 7 pm on June 15, 2023.
Sharjah police said the central operations room received a call about the incident.
Police patrols and national ambulance moved to the site. The police found that the man intentionally jumped to end his life due to financial issues.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police reported.