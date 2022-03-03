Dubai: More than 700 vehicles and hundreds of participants are ready to conquer the sand dunes and enjoy the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ this weekend.

The route is set and marshals have run the final checks. Information packs containing off-road tips and practical reminders have been distributed and everyone is excited about a memorable desert experience with family and friends at camp sites in Al Ain’s Tilal Swaihan region.

As the name suggests, Fun Drive is not a rally or a race, but a family-oriented desert drive without any compromise on the health and wellbeing of participants as well as those organising the event. This is the 40th edition of the popular annual event, affirming Gulf News’ position as the leader in hosting a leisure-filled off-road event for the community. This is the second time that the off-road event will be held at Tilal Swaihan, approximately 70km from Al Ain. The area is a tourist destination and recreational campsite that blends local resources and UAE’s rich culture with world-class amenities and attractions.

'Have fun and stay safe'

Abdul Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications, Gulf News, said: “We are very pleased at the response from the people that Fun Drive has generated. It is very heartening to note that participants are getting to experience a memorable weekend in the desert again.”

He reminded: “We must, however, not forget that safety and health protocols are prime at these times. Full preparations have been made by Gulf News to ensure that all health protocols are maintained, including setting up a sanitisation tunnel and installing sanitation stations for all. Have fun and stay safe.”

‘The desert beckons us’

Putting the overall mood and anticipation in a nutshell, Naheed Patel, Gulf News Promotions Manager, said: “The desert beckons us. After almost two years of restricting ourselves indoors, we are simply answering to the call of the desert to enjoy the outdoors in the company of family and friends. There is a calming and wonderful feeling to commune with nature.”

Off-roading thrills

The first Gulf News Fun Drive was held on March 28, 1986, with only 75 vehicles taking part. Since then, there have been seven Day Drives, 28 Overnighters, one Abu Dhabi Day Drive and three Friday Fun Drives.

As always, participants are in for off-roading thrills in the pristine endless sands, coupled with entertainment and sumptuous dining at the camp site.

Flag off is expected at 8.30am, after a hearty breakfast. It will be a loop, meaning the convoy will start and end at Tilal Swaihan, but with different activity areas. There will be various check-points where participants can take rest, check their cars and take selfies or groupies, with the vast sand dunes in the background.

After a day tracking the dunes, participants will enjoy a night of festivities and dining. They will then rest in their respective tents, under the cool winter sky. The next day, they will wake up to a golden morning, surrounded by the dunes. Another hearty breakfast awaits them before they return to their homes, with loads of memories, photos, videos and stories to share.

After a day tracking the dunes, participants will enjoy a night of festivities and dining. Image Credit: Supplied

Support of partners

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is Powered by Nissan and supported by Al Masaood Automobiles Company LLC and Arabian Automobiles Co LLC.

The event is being hosted by Tilal Swaihan, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Ain City Municipality and Adnec.

Checkpoint sponsors include Nissan, Adnec, Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, Castrol Lubricants, Sandisk, Nature Valley and TORC The Offroad Company, Oman Insurance and agnc3.

Support sponsors include Aqua De Fonte, Techxhub, Camptrek, Dubai Ice, Byrne, Plastica Industries LLC, Dhofar Global and Lifeline Healthcare Group.