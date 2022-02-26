Abu Dhabi: In a strong turnout, more than 120 marshals and navigators for the upcoming Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ attended the ‘Marshals’ Breakfast and Briefing’ in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The 40th Fun Drive will be held on March 5 and 6 (Saturday and Sunday), offering participants off-roading thrills in the pristine endless sands, and entertainment and dining at the camp site in Tilal Swaihan region.
The time-honoured tradition of breakfast and briefing for the marshals is always held one week prior to the Fun Drive. This time, the event was held at Millennium Central Mafraq Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
Passion for off-roading
The Fun Drive Marshals are a team of highly experienced and dedicated persons passionate about off-roading. They drive the Fun Drive route in pairs and in effect ‘marshal’ the participants and also provide them help and advice as required. The Information Manual that will be given out to participants next week has all the needed guidance information.
On Saturday morning, marshals turned up to enjoy the event, describing it “as one of the best breakfast meetings” in the history of the Fun Drive. Route Director John Spiller’s briefing was a mix of fun and serious do’s and don’ts, with inputs from the other Project Leaders and Hamad Ali Al Mazroui, CEO of IATC, who provide the recovery during the Fun Drive.
The briefing was followed by the collection of kits – each marshal received his or her Fun Drive number, apparel for both marshal and navigator and items such as notes, flags, whistles, shovels and various stickers.
After the event on Saturday morning, marshals drove to Tilal Swaihan (in Al Ain region) to line up and drive along the entire Fun Drive route, following John Spiller.
The route received its finishing touches later on Saturday in readiness for the Fun Drive next month.