Dubai: Participants in Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ can collect the information packs on Wednesday and Thursday, March 2 and 3, from the Gulf News offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The Gulf News office in Dubai is in the Al Safa area, near the Dubai Water Canal bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road, and next to Holiday Inn Express hotel, opposite Emarat Atrium building. Those who want to collect the info packs should enter from Gate 1. Gulf News office in Abu Dhabi is located on the first floor, Office 106, Al Maya Supermarket Building, Electra Street. Both the offices are open from 9am to 8pm.
40th Fun Drive
Excitement is rising as the 40th Fun Drive draws near. It will be held on March 5 and 6, offering participants a memorable desert experience with family and friends at camp sites in Al Ain’s Tilal Swaihan region.
As the name suggests, Fun Drive is not a rally or a race, but a family-oriented desert drive without any compromise on the health and wellbeing of participants and those organising the event. It is an opportunity to venture without worry into the desert and enjoy an outdoors weekend, with every possible amenity provided.
The 40th Fun Drive is an affirmation of Gulf News’ position as the leader in hosting a leisure-filled off-road event for the community.