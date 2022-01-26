The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience will take place on March 5 and 6 in the Swaihan area, Al Ain.

This is the second time Gulf News’ popular off-road event will be held at Tilal Swaihan.

In its 40th edition, the Fun Drive marks a milestone in the history of Gulf News and is an affirmation of its position as the leader in hosting a leisure-filled off-road event for the community.

Tilal Swaihan Experience

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Committee of the Tilal Swaihan Festival, welcomed the announcement of the Fun Drive. He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all participants of the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive. The last edition held in January 2020 was a huge success, and we are certain that the upcoming Fun Drive in March will provide participants with another fantastic and memorable Tilal Swaihan Experience that will leave them wanting more.”

He said: “Health and safety is our top priority and our guests can be assured that this event is being organised with strict adherence to the latest safety measures and guidelines. In spite of the global and regional challenges, we have worked hard to collaborate with our partners to ensure that guests and attendees can have the quintessential Tilal Swaihan Experience without foregoing quality. As this is the 40th Fun Drive, we are dedicated to making it a memorable and successful edition that will not only highlight the superb venue and infrastructure, but also highlight our renowned warmth and hospitality. We are seeing keen international participation from Europe, Russia and USA, and the event is also a very attractive competition for international companies for sponsorship and participation itself.”

GN Fun Drive an established brand

Abdul Hamid Ahmed, CEO & Editor-in-Chief & Executive Director Publications, Gulf News, said, “Over the years, the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive has become a very established and popular brand, not only among Gulf News readers, but others too. It has been a hugely successful yearly event for nearly four decades. People from around the emirates and beyond eagerly wait for the announcement of the Fun Drive every year, so they can register themselves in time. Every year, we witness that the bookings fill up within a day or two.”

He said, “We at Gulf News are proud of the fact that the Fun Drive is our flagship event. The Fun Drive reflects the pioneering legacy of Gulf News which has always been in the lead, with others wanting to follow.”

As Gulf News gets set for the 2022 Fun Drive, Ahmed thanked all partners for their support. “My special thanks to Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri and others,” he said, adding that he would also like to thank all marshals and route directors who have been an important part of the successful journey so far.

COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Ahmed said, “The Fun Drive has turned out to be a major social and community event which families look forward to and enjoy themselves in year after year. The event could not be held in 2021 because of the pandemic. That we are back this year emphatically shows the worst is behind us.”

He said, “We will take extra care to put in place all COVID-19 precautionary measures this year.”

Al Dhaheri also pointed out that the pandemic will be no deterrent to participants.

He said: “When we began planning for this edition, we knew that we wanted to place guests’ health and safety at the forefront of this event. This is why we have implemented strict precautionary and safety measures in line with the latest government guidelines, giving all participants peace of mind and security in their well-being.”

What is the Fun Drive?

The Fun Drive is not a rally or race, but a family-oriented, social desert drive without compromise to the prevailing threat to individual and collective health and well-being. It is an opportunity to venture without worry into the desert and enjoy an outdoors weekend, when every possible amenity is provided. This includes five-star catering, continuous live entertainment and communal living.

About the venue – Tilal Swaihan

Tilal Swaihan is a tourist destination and a recreational campsite, which blends local resources and the rich culture of the Swaihan area in Al Ain. It hosts world-class amenities and attractions. Located approximately 70 km from Al Ain, Tilal Swaihan allows locals and residents to enjoy incredible and affordable camping facilities.

According to Al Dhaheri, every moment spent at Tilal Swaihan is unique. “From desert camping, glamping and drag-racing to rich cultural experiences, there is so much to discover. For this reason, we expect people from alllifestyles to head to the Gulf News Fun Drive. It is a time when they can enjoy an outdoor weekend with great company, five-star catering and live entertainment. Stargazing and Milky Way will also be a big part of the attractions for this edition.”

He said, “The infrastructure of Tilal Swaihan has attracted organisations from various industries. To date, the area has been used for filming an automotive series and was utilised as a live demonstration area for the Unmanned Systems exhibitions. The venue has also hosted special Swaihan mile events for Bin Hamoodah’s Chevrolet cars and has hosted two editions of the Gulf News Fun Drive.

The Gulf News Fun Drive at Tilal Swaihan is a distinct event that blends local resources and rich Emirati heritage with world-class tourism amenities and facilities, and its smooth operations have been made possible by the combined efforts and support of the organising team, Al Ain Municipality, and our partners.

Registrations for the GN Fun Drive

Registrations will open mid-February and will only be done online via the Fun Drive website.