Dubai: Online registration for the 40th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ (which will be held on March 5 and 6, Saturday and Sunday), is now open.

Online only

Off-roaders interested in participating in the annual event can register on www.gnfundrive.com and complete all formalities. Bookings are strictly subject to confirmation and preference will be given to Gulf News subscribers. Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted.

There will be no in-person registration for the event.

The entry fee is inclusive of VAT. The cost is Dh500 per adult; Dh210 per child under 12. There is no entry fee for children under 4.

‘Something for everyone’

The 2022 edition of the annual Gulf News Fun Drive is being held in Tilal Swaihan in Al Ain region once again in a ‘Loop’ format, which means that it will start and end at the same location.

The route is designed by John Spiller, Route Director, who said: “The route has something for everyone as it designed so that even first-timers can complete it without a problem, particularly with easily achievable options available. There are however challenging sections for the expert off-roaders that will provide a few thrills and spills.”

Decades of fun

2022 is the 36th year of the Fun Drive but as Gulf News has run two events in certain years, this Fun Drive will be the 40th. The first Fun Drive was a Day Drive only and was held on March 28, 1986 with only 75 vehicles. So far, Gulf News has held seven Day Drives, 28 Overnighters, one Abu Dhabi Day Drive and three Friday Fun Drives, thus making this one the 40th in the series.

Mandatory protocols

The Gulf News Fun Drive is being held under all protocols issued by the UAE government regarding COVID-19. For entry into Tilal Swaihan, all participants will have to display the Green Pass on the UAE’s official Al Hosn App with a negative 96-hour PCR result.

Face masks are mandatory and social distancing will have to be observed.

Free PCR testing

Free PCR testing has been organised for all confirmed participants. This will be done on March 2 and 3 at the Al Safa office of Gulf News. Fun Drive Information Packs and numbers can be collected at the same time.

Participants however have the choice to use this facility or get their tests done wherever convenient to them.

Step-by-step details will be provided to all participants in the Fun Drive Number confirmation email.

Support of partners

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is Powered by Nissan and supported by Al Masood Automobiles Company LLC and Arabian Automobiles Co. LLC

The event is being hosted by Tilal Swaihan, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Ain City Municipality and Adnec.

Checkpoint sponsors include Nissan, Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, Castrol Lubricants, Sandisk, Nature Valley and TORC The Offroad Company.

Support sponsors include Aqua De Fonte, Techxhub, Camptrek, Dubai Ice, Byrne, Plastica Industries LLC, Dhofar Global and Lifeline Healthcare Group.