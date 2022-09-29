Dubai: Details of the ‘Great Arab Minds’ were revealed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on Thursday.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, chairman of the committee leading Great Arab Minds, and MBRGI secretary-general said the initiative that will run over a five-year period will reward Arab talents across six categories, including natural sciences (physics and chemistry), medicine, literature and arts, economics, technology and engineering, and architecture and design

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January this year, Great Arab Minds is the Arab world’s largest movement designed to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers and innovators.

The initiative’s core objective is to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers and innovators to inspire present and future generations. Another purpose is to reduce the emigration of Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors and engineers.

MBRGI will identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region to “amplify their impact and inspire future generations”.

Arab capabilities

During the press briefing at the Museum of the Future on Thursday, Al Gergawi said: “Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of movement, change and development, and in the capabilities of Arab talents and their ambitions.”

“The Great Arab Minds initiative reflects His Highness’ vision in reigniting the Arab World’s Civilisation Drive as it supports great Arab minds and acknowledge their work and achievements in the service of humanity,” he added.

Al Gergawi pointed out the importance of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative that was also launched by Sheikh Mohammed among the many other development projects, serving more than 91 million Arabs in the region.

Shaping a brighter future

Al Gergawi said the main drive is to shape a brighter future for Arab generations. He noted a study conducted by global audit firm KPMG showed that ignorance costs the Arab world more than $2 trillion.

“The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to change this reality and contribute to shaping a brighter future for Arab generations,” the UAE minister underscored.

Partnership

Meanwhile, at the same press event, MBRGI partnered for the Great Arab Minds initiative with KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta and Majarra.