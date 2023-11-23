Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, honoured the winners of the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

The award ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Wam reported on Thursday

The Emirates Labour Market Award is divided into three main categories: the Establishments Category, which aims to acknowledge leading establishments that have continually managed employment relationships in an exceptional manner; the Workforce Category, which targets outstanding workers who have served the UAE’s business sector and the community; and the Business Services Partners Category, which acknowledges companies that support the development of leading labour market practices. The first edition of the award honoured 66 winners across all main and subcategories.

“Under the visionary guidance and exceptional leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates is steadily advancing towards the ambitious objectives it has set for its Centennial and earning the top ranks on the world stage,” said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, as he congratulated the winners of the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award.

Solid public-private sector partnership

Sheikh Mansour also underlined the solid partnership between the government and private sectors in the UAE. “This partnership has been a main engine of our country’s development and a major driver of its economic strength, competitiveness, and sustained growth,” he noted.

“The UAE labour market has evolved to present an inspiring model, with solid credentials that enable it to rank among the very best global markets in terms of attracting talent from around the world and positioning the UAE as the ideal place for them to launch their businesses and fulfil their dreams and ambitions in an environment of stability, security, and equal opportunities,” he added.

Sheikh Mansour encouraged establishments in the private sector to keep persevering and optimising the use of innovation and advanced technologies and leverage the advanced capabilities and sophisticated infrastructure that the UAE provides, alongside the modern legislations, to enable them to actively contribute to the country’s prosperity.

Labour Market Awards winners with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Thursday Image Credit: Wam

New era of excellence

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Emirates Labour Market Award, thanked Sheikh Mansour for his patronage and support for the award, noting that “celebrating the winners in the first cycle of the Emirates Labour Market Award marks a new era of excellence and leadership for the UAE labour market. The award has yielded outstanding results, which reaffirms that emphasising the importance of teamwork is key for rising up to the highest ranks.”

“This award is a reflection of the astonishing developments taking place in the national economy and labour market, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that the UAE’s GDP will grow by 3.5 per cent in 2023 as well as the World Bank predication of a 4.5 per cent growth in UAE’s non-oil economy.

Private sector growth

“Our data indicates a 10.5 per cent increase in the number of private sector establishments, compared to 2022, as well as a 9.1 per cent growth in work permits,” he revealed. The Minister went on to note that “leadership and competitiveness in the UAE are based on integration and aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing the UAE’s position on the world stage, where the country now ranks among the 10 most competitive economies in the world, and one of the best places in the world to live and work.

“Major private companies eagerly came forward to sponsor the Emirates Labour Market Award and participate in its first edition — a clear indication that social responsibility today is a voluntary approach adopted by companies and institutions that acknowledge their role in serving the UAE community.”

Winners

The Establishments Category awards are granted to entities that stood out for implementing best practices in human resources across all award criteria, scoring the highest compliance with work systems and standards. Alshaya Group, Halcon Systems, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Liberty Dental Clinic won this category.

The category comprises six subcategories, the first of which is given to Outstanding Establishments for Employment, Empowerment, and Attracting Skilled Labour Practices. In this subcategory, Dulsco, Mirdif Private Hospital, Blue Ocean Management Training and Consultancies, and Gulf International Bank were awarded.

Subcategories

The second of these subcategories is Occupational Health and Safety Practices, which saw Khansaheb Civil Engineering, Al Naboodah Contracting, Bosio Construction, and Milestone Constructions being honoured. The third subcategory rewards Outstanding Practices Related to Employment Relationships and Wages.

The winners were DAMAC Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, and Latinem Securities. Fourth among the subcategories is Workforce Wellbeing and Quality of Life; winners were Bukhatir Investments, LLH Hospital Musaffah, Bin Hamoodah Automotive, and Meerana Information Technology. In the fifth subcategory — Most Futureproof Establishment — Americana Group (The Kuwait Food Company), Al Masaood, Trends Research and Advisory Centre, and Patriot Sealing Technologies have won. The sixth and final subcategory, which rewards establishments with the most Outstanding Workers’ Housing, saw Workers’ Village Real Estate and Dubai Industrial City take home the prize.

Distinguished individuals

The Workforce Category rewards distinguished individuals who have excelled in their contributions to their work and the UAE community. Winners are Sheikha Mughir Al Dhib Al Darmaki, an Engineer at Halcon Systems (skilled workers) as well as Pamela Krishnan, a cleaning assistant at Canadian Medical Center (other professional levels category). Mohammed Anas Ali, storekeeper at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle was also honoured as a distinguished skilled worker and Maria Lacerda, a cleaning assistant at the Emirates Business Group, as a winner in the other professional levels category.

Business Service Partners