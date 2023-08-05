Dubai: Egypt's North Coast has been graced by an unexpected visitor – none other than President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Photos and videos of the President, casually exploring the region have gone viral on social media, attracting widespread admiration.
In a spontaneous show of his down-to-earth nature, the UAE President took time to mingle with both Egyptian citizens and tourists alike, exchanging friendly talks and creating cherished memories.
The circulating visuals underscored his humility, showing Sheikh Mohamed enthusiastically participating in photo ops, a gesture much appreciated by the public.
Children, too, were eager to capture a moment with Sheikh Mohamed, and they were not disappointed. Sheikh Mohamed warmly accommodated their requests for photos, further endearing him to the crowd.
The spontaneous visit and friendly interaction led to an outpouring of praise for Sheikh Mohamed's modesty and approachability, on social media.