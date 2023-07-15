Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan never ceases to remind us of the essence of true leadership - humility and modesty.
This exceptional trait was once again beautifully displayed during a recent visit Sheikh Mohamed paid to a UAE citizen, Mohammed Al Katheeri, at his residence.
While he was about to depart from the house, Sheikh Mohamed noticed two Asian nationals desiring to capture a selfie with him. In response, he did something quite unexpected that underscored his empathetic spirit.
Noticing the hopeful glances of the two residents, Sheikh Mohamed disembarked from the car and graciously invited them over. He shared a warm smile with them as they approached, showing no hesitation in sharing this moment. In the photograph that followed, the sheer delight on the faces of the two residents, standing side by side with Sheikh Mohamed, was palpable.
This humble act was not just a casual moment captured for the world to witness; it was a testament to Sheikh Mohamed's humility and affable nature, traits that have made him a beloved figure both locally and internationally.
The video quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing and expressing their admiration for Sheikh Mohamed's genuine gesture. Messages of pride and respect flooded in as individuals from all walks of life acknowledged this refreshing display of down-to-earth demeanor from a figure of such high stature.