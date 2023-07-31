Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday visited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad discussed the strong and historic bonds between the UAE and Bahrain.
The two leaders emphasised the exceptional nature of the UAE-Bahrain elations and their shared commitment to strengthening them further, expressing their hope that their countries would continue to prosper.
King Hamad expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness the President and the entire Al Nahyan family on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Hamad for his heartfelt condolences and praised the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain. He prayed to God to protect Bahrain from all harm.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.