20230719 turkey, uae, togg car
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes for the future success of Turkey's national projects and industries. Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday presented a Turkish-made electric car to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the Turkish President's official visit to the UAE.

President Erdogan described the gift of the Togg electric vehicle as an expression of his pride in the strong relations that unite the two countries.

read more

20230719 togg
Turkish-made Togg electric vehicle. Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to the Turkish President for the generous gesture, and wished Turkey and its people further progress, growth and prosperity. He also conveyed his best wishes for the future success of Turkey's national projects and industries, and for their contribution to the country's sustainable development and economic growth.

20230719 togg car
Sheikh Mohamed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan drive a Togg car. Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by President Erdogan, drove the car in the courtyard of Qasr Al Watan while being briefed on its specifications and environmental credentials.