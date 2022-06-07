Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Emirati physicist Ahmed Al Muhairi, one of the world's talented scientists in the field of theoretical physics research, and Emirati student Khamis Al Junaibi, 13, who gained the first place within the Worldwide Mathematical Olympiad in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Al Muhairi and wished him success in his efforts to contribute to sciences that serve the future and progress of mankind.
He also congratulated Al Junaibi for winning the International Mathematical Olympiad, and expressed his pride of such resounding achievements that contribute to the advancement of the country and the service of humanity, urging both of them to continue on the path of science and knowledge.