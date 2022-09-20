New York: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah held a tripartite meeting with Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on bilateral cooperation relations and strategic partnership and ways to further develop them to support the three countries’ efforts to achieve economic prosperity and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed with Colonna and Dr. Jaishankar a number of issues of common interest, including climate change and ways to promote global efforts to combat it, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and the UAE Permanent Representative to the UN, reported Wam.

Facing global challenges

The meeting covered the developments on the regional and international arenas and the importance of strengthening international cooperation in facing global challenges, including energy and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah meeting with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishanker in New York Image Credit: Wam

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE has distinguished relations and a fruitful strategic partnership with India and France, noting that the three countries have common visions and aspirations to achieve sustainable growth in their societies to achieve progress and prosperity for their peoples.

For their part, Dr. Jaishankar and Colonna highlighted the significance of this tripartite meeting and its role in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE at all levels.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah also met with the President and CEO of International Crisis Group (ICG) Comfort Ero, and explored means to foster cooperation between the UAE and Group.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and international developments and a number of files related to the UN General Assembly agenda.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s firm commitment to support all global efforts to promote international peace and security and meet the aspirations of peoples for a prosperous future.

International Crisis Group

The UAE Foreign Minister pointed out that the challenges facing the world today reflect the importance of strengthening collective international action to promote necessary solutions and strive towards sustainable development and prosperity in societies. He also lauded the efforts of the International Crisis Group in laying the foundations for security and stability in worldwide.

Ero praised the UAE’s outstanding humanitarian initiatives around the world and its eagerness to support the international community’s roles in preserving international peace and security.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah, also met with a number of representatives of the American Jewish Committee on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of common interest related to the agenda of the UN General Assembly, the developments in the Middle East and ways to achieve peace, security and stability to achieve the peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

Abraham Accord

Sheikh Abdullah reviewed with representatives of the American Jewish Committee the role of the Abraham Accord in achieving peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the essential role of the Jewish Committee in supporting all efforts to achieve peace and consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region, praising their efforts and initiatives to promote interfaith dialogue and spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Representatives of American Jewish Committee valued the UAE’s pioneering efforts in advocating the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood across the world, noting that the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and Israel two years ago constituted a historic step that must be built upon to achieve peace in the region and strengthen cooperation for a prosperous security future.