Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the results of the Star Rating System for 124 government service centres operating through ministry premises, call centres, or digital services.
The Star Rating System assessed the performance of these service centres and categorised them based on their quality and efficiency.
Six-star centres
Notably, the top six places in the ratings were achieved with a prestigious six-star rating, with distinctions going to three centres of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) and three centres of the Ministry of Interior.
Notably, Al Dhafra Centre of ICP made a remarkable improvement, escalating from a four-star rating to a six-star rating within just one year.
Singled out
However, the system also identified underperforming centres. Among these, the service centre at Kalba Hospital was singled out for poor performance.
As a corrective measure, Sheikh Mohammed has ordered the replacement of its director and requested the Director-General of the Emirates Health Services (EHS) to be present at the hospital for the next month to oversee improvements and development of services provided to the public.
Additionally, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Service Centre in Ras Al Khaimah was also listed among the worst-performing centres.
60-day deadline
In response to these findings, a 60-day deadline has been set to enhance services at these underperforming centers.
After the deadline, employment contracts of the officials at these centres will be reconsidered, with possibilities of termination or amendment if no significant improvements are made.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that distinguished government service is a fundamental right of the people in the UAE, and there will be no tolerance for substandard service delivery. He reinforced that positive public interaction through service channels is a primary responsibility for every government official, underscoring the commitment to excellence in public service across the UAE.