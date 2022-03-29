Ajman: Ajman Police have adopted a star rating system for driving schools in coordination with Ajman Driving Academy.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa bin Hareb, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said the new system is in line with the government’s directive to enhance the quality of services, and to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s goal of enhancing public satisfaction with the services provided.
A four-star rating was granted to three driving schools: Driving Institute for Integrated Solutions, Civil Academy and Professional Driving School. A three-star rating has been given to Arab Driving Institute.
Col Bin Hareb praised the interest of the driving schools to adhere to the requirements and achieve the ratings, pointing out that the next phase aims to assess 39 driving schools.