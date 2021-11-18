Dubai: Dubai on Thursday launched Dubai Star, an international rating system for restaurants.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, unveiled the new initiative at the opening ceremony of the 15th Dubai International Food Safety Conference at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Dubai Star is the first global rating system based on food safety standards.
The rating will be based on how well the restaurants comply with the requirements of food safety.
It will be provided after comprehensive assessment by a professional and multidisciplinary team.
In his keynote address at the opening ceremony, Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the new rating system will encourage restaurants “to adopt sustainable approaches and excel in food safety and comply with international standards.”
More details to follow