Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently launched an initiative where students learning to drive can evaluate their driving instructors and help them improve their teaching methods and performance.
“This initiative matches RTA’s continuous efforts to improve the process of learning to drive and bring it at par with top international standards,” said Mansour Al Falasi, director of Drivers Training, Licensing Agency at RTA. He added: “This star-based rating will encourage instructors to improve the quality of training and improve the overall training deliverables. It will also reflect on the annual assessment of the driving instructor.”
The move will contribute to improving the performance of driving instructors. Feedbacks and views of the driving students will be noted and the evaluation will be done via the Dubai Drive app at the end of driving lessons, RTA noted.
“RTA is always keen to engage community members, including service beneficiaries such as trainee drivers, in improving its services. Feedbacks and views of these driving learners will contribute to the betterment of the training process. It will also improve the performance of driving instructors and enhance road safety,” Al Falasi underlined.
1.67M theoretical and training hours
According to RTA, from January to the end of the third quarter of this year, driving instructors spent 1,684,650 theoretical and practical training hours with driving students at various driving institutes in Dubai.
A total of 73,627 students have applied for driving licences during the same period. Driving institutes have about 2,000 driving learning vehicles and employ about 2,300 driving instructors and trial examiners.