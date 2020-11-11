Nearly 32 million riders have used this eco-friendly mode of transport since 2014

Dubai Tram covers 10.6km, running from Dubai Marina to Al Sufouh. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Tram has turned six on Wednesday and it has so far ferried close to 32 million riders since its launch on November 11, 2014.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Tram has become a valuable addition to the public transport system in the emirate. Stretching over 10.6km, the tram — which connects 11 stations, namely JBR 1, JBR 2, JLT, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, Marina Towers, Mina Seyahi, Media City, Palm Jumeirah, Knowledge Village and Al Sufouh — has carried a total of 31,720,472 riders from November 2014 untilthe end of September this year.

RTA noted that Dubai Tram is a “safe and convenient mass transit [system] serving the popular areas for tourists, visitors and residents”.

“The Tram has enhanced the integration of public transit means and reduced traffic congestion in the emirate, especially in areas covered by this vital service. It offers an advanced transit service that promotes the profile of Dubai as a tourist and entertainment destination,” the RTA added.

Reduced carbon footprint

Dubai Tram offers a connection to Dubai Metro at two stations on Sheikh Zayed Road — Damac Properties and DMCC. The integration of the tram with the Metro and public buses has contributed to the overall growth of public transport ridership in Dubai. The tram operation has resulted in zero fatalities and reduced carbon footprint by 81 per cent since its launch in 2014, according to the RTA.

Convenient pedestrian bridges

For added comfort to commuters, RTA has fitted some tram stations with covered/air-conditioned pedestrian bridges to serve riders and residents on both sides of the road. Two footbridges were constructed on Al Sufouh Street, while two more connect the opposite sides of Tecom and Dubai Marina Mall to ensure safe pedestrian crossing.

The tram stations, meanwhile, have facilities for seniors and people of determination, in addition to offering bike racks and benches.

Awards