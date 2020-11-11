Progress for Humanity: The driving force behind the Hyundai Motor Company

Affordability, sustainability and style combine in the new IONIQ range of battery electric vehicles from Hyundai Image Credit: Supplied

Progress for Humanity is the vision upon which Hyundai Motor Company was founded and it has always backed it up with a deep sense of commitment to work towards it.

Such a human-centric approach to business has meant that Hyundai’s spirit of progress has enabled a culture of open innovation, developing future mobility solutions across a number of business verticals.

For more than five decades, Hyundai Motor has been designing and building a wide range of high-quality automobiles, creating unparalleled driving experiences for hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

During this journey, which began way back in 1967, Hyundai Motor has increased its presence beyond Seoul, establishing itself as one of the leading global automobile makers.

Today, its fleet includes several award-winning vehicles such as the Santa Fe and Palisade as the Korean automotive brand focuses on innovation and enhanced safety technology.

With technology evolving at such a rapid pace and transforming the transport industry worldwide, Hyundai Motor has been decisive in rethinking its strategies in several areas for the vehicles of the future.

REDEFINING STYLE AND MATCHED BY PERFORMANCE

Hyundai Motor has put in plenty of energy in crafting excellent vehicles that stand out on the road.

Central to this is the term, Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai Motor’s latest successful design identity, which provides a futuristic and sporty look for all models.

Hyundai Motor has also invested significantly to ensure its vehicles are equipped with powerful engines, offering better performance, higher efficiency and cleaner emissions.

SUPPORTING THE GROWTH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

One of the regularly discussed topics within the industry is the growth of electric vehicles.

Already on roads in many countries, the number of electric vehicles is set to increase significantly in the coming years with some governments rolling out initiatives to prepare its transition.

Hyundai Motor has been preparing for this opportunity for years and has stepped up efforts now to explore ways to introduce more electric vehicles.

As part of this vision, Hyundai launched its dedicated EV line-up brand IONIQ in August.

With IONIQ, affordability, sustainability and style are combined to create cars that meet all our needs, with no compromise.

As part of Hyundai Motor’s drive to create a large number of high-quality electric vehicles by 2025, the Korean vehicle maker will introduce three innovative IONIQ electric vehicles during the next four years.

By expanding its portfolio of electric vehicles, the company’s parent entity Hyundai Motor Group aims to sell one million units of battery electric vehicles and take a 10 per cent share to become a leader in the global electric vehicles field by 2025.

In addition, Hyundai Motor aims to become the world’s third-largest automaker of eco-friendly vehicles in the next five years with 560,000 battery electric vehicle sales.

HYDROGEN – FUEL FOR THE FUTURE

Imagine a future where all forms of transportation and technology function seamlessly and sustainably, emitting zero carbon into the air.

Well, with hydrogen technology, that future is possible. That is why Hyundai has launched H2U, an advocacy programme to help build a society that can be centred around — and powered by — hydrogen. H2U brings Hydrogen to You by celebrating and featuring progressive minded creatives and techies alike who are not only demanding change, but actively creating better environmental practices.

Hyundai strongly believes that hydrogen will be one of the successful go-to sustainable solutions to fuel due to three reasons — it is pure, it is powerful and it is abundant. And believe it or not, cars are just the beginning.

Hyundai Motor marked a new chapter in its history by creating the first dedicated fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) with the launch of the Nexo in 2018. In its first 12 months, nearly 5,000 units were sold, making it a global leader in FCEVs.

Hyundai Motor Group aims to build on this milestone by setting out a strategic long-term roadmap, Fuel Cell Vision 2030 to develop more hydrogen-powered vehicles.

GOING UP AND BEYOND WITH INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

With the transport landscape changing, Hyundai Motor is one step ahead when designing and developing innovative solutions that will make travelling much more efficient and easier for everyone.

In this regard it is looking at the broader picture and setting out a road map to become a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

Hyundai has joined the Uber Elevate initiative, bringing automotive-scale manufacturing capability and a track record of mass-producing electric vehicles Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor unveiled its innovative vision for urban mobility to help vitalise human-centred future cities.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV), and the Hub (Mobility Transit Base) are three smart mobility solutions that Hyundai Motor is working towards, which will help free future cities and people from constraints and time to create more value to their lives.

Hyundai Motor has formed an aerial ridesharing partnership with Uber to transform urban transportation. Hyundai has joined the Uber Elevate initiative, bringing automotive-scale manufacturing capability and a track record of mass-producing electric vehicles.

With its PBV, passengers can benefit from a wide spectrum of tailored services while travelling to their destinations. The PBVs can also function as a restaurant, coffee shop, hotel and clinic, as well as being an urban shuttle.

Hyundai has also ventured into the last mile mobility space with an aim to make the journey from A to B easier and more seamless through the introduction of a Personal Electric Scooter.

That means going beyond great vehicles, to getting you right to your exact destination. Last Mile Mobility refers to this last stretch of your journey, which can range from walking, micro-mobility vehicles, bike-sharing and so on.

Hyundai’s vision of Last Mile Mobility is a solution that fits effortlessly into your lifestyle. The Personal Electric Scooter fits neatly into compartments within our vehicles and is wirelessly charged via the vehicle, so that you can simply park, unfold and ride.

CONNECTING PEOPLE WITH QUALITY TIME

Hyundai is striving to provide freedom of movement to everyone by investing in mobility services, by collaborating closely with leading mobility service providers and expanding its role beyond the automotive transportation sector.

Progress for Humanity reflects Hyundai’s pursuit of quality time, and to make every moment as rewarding and worthwhile as it can be. The idea of future mobility is based on the strong commitment that Hyundai gives to society to do the right thing for humanity. The focus on humanity means Hyundai understands what people want in life and their purpose is to help people have quality time making every moment truly worthwhile and rewarding.

This is the future of mobility for Hyundai.

It is not about going from A to B, it is about the moments that truly matter.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of the Middle East & Africa Operation at Hyundai Image Credit: Supplied

Delivering smooth journeys in the UAE

Home to Hyundai Motor Company’s regional headquarters in Dubai, the UAE has been central to increasing the Korean automobile’s presence in the Middle East region.

Hyundai Motor’s exclusive distributor, Juma Al Majid Establishment has been central to its success, responsible for overseeing the sales of all Hyundai Motor vehicles in the UAE since 1983.

The distributor’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service as well as its employees possessing a vast knowledge of Hyundai Motor vehicles has resulted in more than 250,000 units being sold in its 37-year partnership.

Today, the Sonata, Accent, Santa Fe and Tucson are among the most popular Hyundai cars on UAE roads with hundreds of consumers benefitting from supreme driving experiences every day.

In a competitive market, one of the crucial parts of Hyundai Motor’s growth in the UAE is the collaborations with leading major organisations in the country.

Six years ago, Hyundai Motor provided 84 heavy-duty trucks to help transport goods as part of a major construction project overseen by a Ras Al Khaimah Government entity.

In 2019, Hyundai Motor completed another landmark deal with Dubai Taxi Corporation, a subsidiary of Roads and Transport Authority and Cars Taxi, the largest taxi service provider in the UAE, to supply 1,232 Sonata hybrid taxis in Dubai.

It comes just after a year since Hyundai Motor introduced the Sonata hybrid taxis in the UAE, reflecting its commitment to producing sustainable cars and supporting the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

As the UAE Government continues to move forward with its plans of developing infrastructure suitable for all types of vehicles, Hyundai Motor will keep moving by providing innovative solutions and enjoyable journey experiences for everyone.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of the Middle East & Africa Operation at Hyundai, said: “With our offices based in Dubai, we have witnessed first-hand how popular Hyundai vehicles are across the UAE, and the strong partnership with Juma Al Majid Establishment has significantly propelled our growth in the country.