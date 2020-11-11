Next year’s Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr festivities in Dubai to be held April 12 to May 15

Fireworks is a major part of the DSF festivities in Dubai every year Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival will run from December 17, 2020 to January 30, 2021), according to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)’s 2021 Retail Calendar released on Wednesday.

The seven-week mega event will kick off with huge concerts featuring regional and global music superstars plus spectacular fireworks displays. One of the biggest and longest running shopping festivals, DSF will return with exceptional retail and entertainment experiences plus life-changing promotions and raffles, the establishment said.

Created to attract both residents and visitors to the city’s impressive line-up of destinations, attractions and world-class malls, the calendar is packed with 15 festival campaigns spread throughout 2021.

With this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge and Diwali currently underway, plus the UAE National Day celebrations poised to begin, the announcement of DFRE’s annual programme for 2021 reinforces the city’s status as the premier destination for holidays as well as memorable lifestyle and retail experiences.

The city’s ability to quickly bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and position itself as a safe, open and welcoming destination for residents and global visitors is testament to Dubai’s expertise, commitment and resilience in the face of crises.

Dubai’s retail community received the full support of the government as well as key partners and stakeholders who all work closely with the sector to help it reopen strongly, continue to drive sales and reinforce consumer confidence. This year-round support has empowered the entire retail community, from brands to malls, and established a solid foundation for continued growth.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, DFRE, said: “The announcement of a new, full, busy and exciting calendar of retail events in Dubai for 2021 is a positive indication of progress from this year. We have learned many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic; with the events of 2020 helping to shape a new focus on what is required to host major events in the months and years ahead. The new 2021 calendar offers a strategic platform of retail events, promotions and entertainment that will help to ensure Dubai stays safe and at the forefront of the world’s important retail destinations.

“Dubai’s retail sector is an area of major economic importance, and by working closely with our strategic partners, we will continue to provide opportunities for sustainable growth and development and achieve the emirate’s retail and tourism objectives.”

The 2021 Retail Calendar coincides with the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which begins on 17 December 2020 and concludes on 30 January 2021.

The full DFRE 2021 retail calendar:

Dubai Shopping Festival (December 17, 2020 – January 30, 2021): One of the biggest and longest running shopping festivals, DSF will return with exceptional retail and entertainment experiences plus life-changing promotions and raffles.

Chinese New Year (January 31 – February 13): Catering to Chinese visitors to the city and Chinese residents who live and work in Dubai, this retail event will include entertainment, events, fireworks, cultural activities and mall promotions centered around the holiday.

Dubai Food Festival (February 25 – March 13): The perfect introduction to the city’s all-inclusive and exciting food and restaurant scene, the Dubai Food Festival will offer a taste of international flavours, with gastronomic and dining experiences on offer each day.

Spring/Summer Collection Launch (March 4 – March 20): Created to drive sales across the retail sector by supporting major stores and local brands, the collection launch will showcase the latest fashion lines with offers and deals that cement Dubai’s position as a global fashion hub.

Ramadan in Dubai & Eid Al Fitr in Dubai (April 12 – May 15): A social, cultural and spiritual highlight of the 2021 Retail Calendar, the values of the Holy Month of Ramadan and festivities of Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated with a range of family events and retail offers.

3 Day Super Sale: Big name global brands and local retail stores will offer savings up to 90 per cent over three days at malls and shopping venues across Dubai. The dates for this highly anticipated event, which features twice in the year, will be revealed closer to the sales period.

Dubai Summer Surprises (June 24 – September 4): The long-running summer spectacle will feature exciting events, offers and promotions, family entertainment, exclusive deals and mega raffles with shoppers able to win a host of great prizes.

Eid Al Adha in Dubai (July 19 – July 24): Eid Al Adha in Dubai highlights authentic Emirati traditions and customs, with events and promotions marking the cultural occasion.

Back to School (August 15 – September 4): An ideal opportunity for students and parents to get ready for the new academic year ahead, the Back to School campaign supports the sales of school supplies with malls and retailers offering prizes to drive sales and build excitement.

Fall/Winter Collection Launch (September 5 – September 188): Shoppers can find new season offers, the latest trending fashion lines and more as the city welcomes the cooler winter weather with a special collection launch.

Dubai Home Festival (19 September – September 30): Launched to support Dubai’s growing homeware and interior design sectors, the event will feature exciting promotions that showcase established brands and give young designers and innovators a unique platform to showcase their work.

Dubai Fitness Challenge (October 29 – November 27): The fifth year of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will present a host of exciting and healthy activities designed to boost the fitness and happiness of the population while helping to establish Dubai as the most active city in the world.

Diwali in Dubai (October 29 – November 13): Dubai’s Indian and international expat communities will come together to celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’ with a huge array of events, promotions, and offers as well as stunning firework displays, live shows and great food.