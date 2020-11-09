1 of 10
The festival of lights is back. Diwali, which will be celebrated by Hindus across the world on November 14, is sure to be a muted affair this year owing to the novel coronavirus. However, some traditions shall be maintained. On the occasion, revelers will adorn their homes with diyas – earthen lamps – or candles and other accessories. Here some UAE residents are seen shopping for lights in Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil. It’s a time when families and friends gather and celebrate. This year, these meetings will be subdued and follow norms of social distancing.
Indians shop for decorations and presents at the Madhoor supermarket in Bur Dubai.
It is traditional for homes to be cleaned and new clothes to be worn.
Residents are seen buying decorations for their homes in Bur Dubai.
UAE residents have already started lighting up their houses for Diwali.
Markets in the city are filled with varieties of door hangings, popularly known as ‘torans’ or ‘bandanwaars’. These hangings not only enhance the charm of the main entrance of your home, but also give a friendly welcome to those who drop in to wish you on Diwali.
Indian households buy gold on Diwali and on Dhanteras. Dhanteras is observed on the day before Diwali and is considered the most auspicious day in the year to buy gold. | Above: Residents are seen shopping in Meena Bazar.
UAE residents scour the city’s bazaars for the best buys.
Traditional lamps that use oil and cotton wicks are on display at a supermarket in Dubai.
