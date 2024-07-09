Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners, wishing them continued success in their distinguished careers. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of partners in supporting the goals of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the UAE’s vision for Emiratisation targets in the private sector.

The President engaged in discussions with the winners, listening to their experiences and success stories in the private sector, as well as their achievements and initiatives that qualified them for the award.

He emphasised the UAE leadership’s commitment to encouraging national talents to continue excelling in the private sector across various fields and professional specialisations to enhance their role in this crucial sector and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the importance of private institutions in promoting Emirati talent participation and fostering a culture of excellence and competition in the labour market, acknowledging their efforts in supporting the leadership’s initiatives on Emiratisation.

He stated that the roles of the public and private sectors are complementary, with the private sector serving as a vital contributor to the national economy and a key partner in achieving the ambitious developmental vision of the country while advancing its economic system.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, presented an overview of various council programmes and projects in the presence of several council officials. This included the Nafis Award, its categories, evaluation stages, and the selection of winners in both the individuals and companies categories for the second edition of the award.

The winners expressed their joy at meeting the President, affirming their commitment to continuing their journey of excellence to achieve the leadership’s vision and ambitions for empowering youth in the private sector.