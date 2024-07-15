Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has hailed the youth of the country, saying they are the “strength, energy, ambition and wealth of our nation”.

Taking to X on World Youth Skills Day, he said, “We reaffirm that empowering our youth, investing in them and equipping them with skills for the future is an essential pillar of the UAE’s development vision. Youth are the strength, energy, ambition, and wealth of our nation. As the leaders of tomorrow, they will be at the heart of our ongoing progress and must be enabled to contribute effectively to the UAE’s future development and prosperity.”