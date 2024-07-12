Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received His Eminence Professor Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr Al Tayeb, wishing him good health and a successful visit to his second home, the UAE.

The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between relevant entities in the UAE and both Al Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders to consolidate shared human values and promote a culture of coexistence, civilised dialogue, and peace among various cultures and peoples worldwide based on the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Pope Francis of the Catholic Church in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting also discussed the Muslim Council of Elders initiative titled Alliance of Religions for Development and Peace, established in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia, which aims to strengthen the role of religious scholars and leaders in supporting global development and peace efforts.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Al Tayeb exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the Grand Imam's significant efforts in spreading the message of understanding and human coexistence, as well as in fostering a culture of mutual respect. He also praised the pivotal role of Al Azhar in presenting the true image of Islam and maintaining its benevolent and peaceful message.

The Grand Imam praised the initiatives and charitable efforts of Sheikh Mohamed supporting regional and global peace and development. He also highlighted Sheikh Mohamed’s humanitarian approach, which focuses on human development and empowerment worldwide.

The Grand Imam expressed his appreciation for the UAE's commitment to Islamic issues, continuing its historical support for its brothers, especially the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people at various levels.

The Grand Imam highlighted Al Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders' efforts in promoting values of peace, coexistence, and human fraternity, as well as combating hate speech and extremism and supporting the role of religious scholars and leaders in addressing contemporary humanitarian challenges.