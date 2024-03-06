President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) speaks with new ambassadors after receiving diplomatic credentials at the Sea Palace
Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received the credentials of new foreign ambassadors appointed to serve in the UAE. Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Myanmar, also took the legal oath before the President.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and in advancing relations between the UAE and their respective countries across all fields. He affirmed that UAE entities will support and facilitate their work.

The President emphasised the UAE’s dedication to enhancing its ties with countries around the world, grounded in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests. He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to foster development and prosperity for the benefit of all.

Sheikh Mohamed (6th L) stands for a photograph with new ambassadors after receiving diplomatic credentials at the Sea Palace. Seen are (L-R) Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE, Ahmed Al Tazi, Ambassador of Morocco to the UAE, Tuula Yrjola, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Fredrik Floren, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of Seychelles to the UAE, Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of Dominican Republic to the UAE, Souleymane Konate, Ambassador of Burkina Faso to the UAE, and Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador of Guinea to the UAE. Image Credit: Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed received the credentials of Fredrik Florén, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden; Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil; Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles; Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland; Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Ahmed El Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco; Souleymane Konaté, Ambassador of Burkina Faso; Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia; and Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed to the President the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. They also expressed their delight at being in the UAE and their determination to strengthen their countries’ relations with the nation at every level.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaled Belhoul Al Falasi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a number of officials.