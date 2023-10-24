Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Melanie Joly, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Canadian Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various sectors to help both countries achieve their development ambitions.
The meeting also touched on several regional and international topics of mutual interest, notably the developments in the Middle East and the urgent need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip. The meeting also underscored the importance of enhancing the humanitarian response, amid the worsening situation and the critical developments threatening regional and global security, stability, and peace.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials, guests and UAE citizens.