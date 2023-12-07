Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip due to humanitarian reasons.
“The UAE submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons in response to the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the exacerbation of the suffering of the Palestinian people, as stated by the UN Secretary-General in his letter,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on his X account.
Also read
- Israel-Gaza war: How many Palestinians have died and how will counting continue? Are casualty number under-reported?
- Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is imperative, What's trending at COP28, and more, Gulf News Editors comment on December 7 top news
- Israel-Hamas war: UN chief Guterres uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza
The UAE’s action echoes the concerns expressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his letter issued on Wednesday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the UN Security Council to act on the war in Gaza.
The rare move on Wednesday comes as the 15-member Security Council is yet to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel, Hamas and their allies.